KOTA KINABALU, April 19 — There is no fixed limit on the number of students admitted into higher education institutions for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) holders; instead, they are given every possible opportunity to further their studies based on their interests and qualifications.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said around 100,000 SPM leavers and 75,000 STPM leavers this year have the opportunity to continue their studies, not only at universities but also in skills-based fields such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“We do not have a specific target (for university intake), as we are providing the broadest possible access. We ensure that those with the required qualifications are placed accordingly, as long as they are interested in furthering their studies,” he told reporters here today.

He was speaking at the Jom Masuk Universiti Zone II Sabah programme at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), which ran for two days until today. Also present were Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin and UMS Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor.

Zambry said the opportunities available allow students to choose their pathways, whether at the certificate, diploma or degree level, in line with their interests and current industry needs.

Commenting on the programme, Zambry said it provides students with guidance on the opportunities available and gives them a broader perspective on courses they wish to pursue, as exhibitors include not only public institutions but also private institutions monitored by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

He added that the programme received an encouraging response, with about 12,000 visitors on its opening day, achieving its objective of reaching out to students on educational opportunities.

On April 25 and 26, the programme will be held in Perak as the final leg.

Zambry later officiated Dapur Siswa Madani at Kolej Kediaman Tun Mustapha, a welfare initiative that provides free meals for students from low-income (B40) households.

A total of 40 volunteers have been appointed to manage the kitchen and prepare daily meals, as part of efforts to ensure no UMS student goes hungry, in line with the goals of Zero Hunger and good health. — Bernama