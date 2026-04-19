KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today personally inspected final preparations for the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2026 exhibition, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring the event runs smoothly.

During a press walkabout at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Khaled toured the exhibition areas and reviewed final preparations ahead of the four-day showcase beginning tomorrow.

Workers were seen putting the finishing touches to booths across the 45,000-square-metre venue from painting walls, polishing armoured vehicles, installing display panels and setting up equipment as the minister moved from stand to stand, engaging with exhibitors and officials while examining various defence assets on display

The biennial Defence Services Asia and National Security Asia 2026 will feature participation from 1,456 companies across 63 countries, including major defence players from the Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, China, Russia and numerous European nations.

Khaled said the exhibition’s ability to draw broad international participation despite ongoing geopolitical tensions highlights Malaysia’s standing as a neutral and trusted platform.

“While there are measurable economic outcomes, our priority is to ensure Malaysia upholds its neutrality by strengthening its defence diplomacy,” he said at a press conference.

He added that events such as DSA and Natsec Asia provide a unique platform for defence leaders, industry players and officials from countries, including those in conflict, to engage on common ground,

“This is part of our effort to practise a policy of neutrality. We must carry out defence diplomacy well, and on a large scale. When we organise events like this, everyone comes, and we are able to create those engagements and networks,” he said.

Khaled also highlighted the role of the exhibition in advancing Malaysia’s defence industry in line with the Defence Industry Policy (DIPN), particularly in facilitating the integration of local companies into the global supply chain.

“We want the world to recognise the capabilities of Malaysian products and their potential to become part of the global supply chain. This does not happen by itself, but through programmes like this, we ensure that companies we procure from also contribute to developing the local industry,” he said.

He noted that the exhibition, now in its 19th edition for DSA and fourth for Natsec Asia, has built a strong reputation over the years as a premier defence and security platform in the region.

“We have reached a certain level. DSA has its own name and strength. It is a comprehensive exhibition covering all three services, and not many countries in this region have something like this,” he added.

The exhibition, themed “Enhancing Capabilities and Resilience Through Technology”, is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow and is expected to draw over 50,000 trade visitors from 114 countries.