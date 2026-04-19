KUCHING, April 19 — The emphasis by Sarawak’s leadership on renewable energy-based economic development, the digital economy and education shows that the state is on the right track to becoming a leader in the future economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Sarawak is charting a progressive future direction through economic development based on gas, renewable energy and downstream industries, thereby creating job opportunities and improving the well-being of the people.

“The speech by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the opening of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Convention 2026 today clearly reflects a leadership that is visionary, bold and firmly centred on the interests of the people.

“This reflects the Premier’s focus on safeguarding rights, long-term prosperity and the continuity of Sarawak’s development,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also welcomed the Premier’s firm stance in championing Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), particularly in the management of strategic resources such as oil and gas.

“The approach taken is mature and constructive, with an emphasis on fairness and close cooperation between the federal and state governments,” he said.

Fadillah added that the convention not only strengthens cohesion within GPS, but also serves as an important platform to align Sarawak’s development direction with national aspirations.

“GPS’s commitment to ensuring political stability, unity among the people and leadership continuity through a combination of experienced leaders and the younger generation is a key foundation in securing long-term prosperity.

“All segments of society, regardless of race, should come together in unity with the Sarawak State Government to ensure that every development initiative can be implemented effectively for the well-being of the people and Sarawak Maju Makmur.” he said. — Bernama