PSM confirms contesting Semenyih, three names shortlisted

S. Arutchelvan confirmed that his party had shortlisted three candidates. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) has confirmed it will contest the Semenyih by-election next month and has shortlisted three names for its candidate, party central committee member S. Arutchelvan said today.

Arutchelvan, popularly called Arul and was the party’s candidate in the 14th general election, said the candidate will be announced on February 13, three days before nomination day.

“The central committee had met on January 26, but had left it to the technical committee that was set up to evaluate whether to contest the seat,” he told Malay Mail when contacted, adding that the decision was made on Sunday.

“We have a list of three candidates, one of them will be announced on February 13.”

Though Arutchelvan could not confirm if the candidate would be a fresh face, he said that the basic criteria set for the candidates would comply.

“The candidate would have been involved in the area for at least five years and have a minimum of two years experience on the ground. We do not encourage parachute candidates,” he said.

Malaysiakini reported earlier this week that PSM may be fielding a new face to replace the veteran Arutchelvan, local boy Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, quoting one anonymous source.

Arutchelvan said the party had decided to contest in the state seat as he said the entire nation will be focusing on the said by-election.

He said PSM would use the platform to highlight several national issues as well.

“We would like to raise national issues, such as housing, healthcare and workers issues. Although it is a state by-election, the whole nation will be concentrating on Semenyih,” he said.

The Semenyih state by-election is scheduled to be on March 2. Candidate nominations will take place on Feb 16, with early voting on February 26.

Pakatan Harapan will be represented by PPBM, while Barisan Nasional said it will be announcing its candidate soon.

The Semenyih by-election was called after its assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor passed away on January 11, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In the last general election, Arutchelvan had garnered 1,293 votes against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s late Bakhtiar (23,428 votes), Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (14,464), and PAS’ Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim (6,966).