Police detain man for possessing knuckle duster

BATU GAJAH, Feb 5 — Police detained a man for possessing a knuckle duster during the ‘Ops Bersepadu’ carried out at three locations along Jalan Ipoh-Lumut and Jalan Pusing — Batu Gajah here last night.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 20-year-old man claimed that he was unaware that it was an offence to carry the knuckle duster and he said it was only for self-defence.

“Apart from a knuckle duster, police also seized the man’s sling bag and the suspect was detained under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive, Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958,” he said when met at the location, here last night.

Meanwhile, during the operations at three locations, namely, KM13 and KM15 along Jalan Ipoh — Lumut and at Jalan Pusing — Batu Gajah, police also issued summonses to owners of 114 vehicles for various offences.

Ahmad Adnan said police also detained nine other men, aged 20 to 40, for various offences including driving under influence of alcohol, possessing ketum leaves while seven of them tested positive for drugs.

He said the cases were being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama