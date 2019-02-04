Ministry to encourage local craft traders to market products online

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi said not many local craftsmen used online platforms to market their goods. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 4 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will step up cooperation with local craft traders to market their products online in a bid to help them expand their business globally, says its minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said that to date, not many of them used the online platform to market their products, resulting in the industry failing to take off and looking gloomy.

“They can choose...whether to market their products on Lazada or Shopee, just inform us and we will do the needful.

“This way the cooperation between the two parties can be further enhanced, especially in ensuring more traders take advantage of the online platform to market their products,” he said after the launching of the Terengganu state-level Malaysian Community Craft Empowerment Programme here today.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Culture) Saraya Arbi and deputy secretary-general (Tourism) Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid.

At the function, Mohamaddin also presented certificates of appreciation for the Humanity Concept Photography Subject (Arts and Culture) to Muhammad Syukur Khamis, 14, and photographer Abdullah Din.

‘Potret Syukur’, a picture of the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Padang Midin near here with his father’s buffaloes, was taken by several photographers, including Abdullah, and went viral recently after receiving local and international recognition. — Bernama