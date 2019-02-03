Shafie: Sabahans should work together to achieve greater wealth and prosperity

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to the press at the Parliament on March 22, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 3 — In order to achieve greater wealth and prosperity, Sabahans should work together even if it means having to face formidable challenges or even failures along the way, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

He said the success of the Chinese or any other community in achieving greater wealth and prosperity was not because of good fortune by chance but rather, through a lot of sweat and toil.

“Likewise, for us in Sabah, we have to set our targets high and have the right mindset and plans to achieve them.

“Therefore, I urge all Malaysians in Sabah to join me and the state government to work together non-stop to achieve greater wealth for our beloved Sabah,” he said in a statement here today in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration this year.

Mohd Shafie said the Chinese New Year celebration was an integral part of cultural festivities in Sabah because the Chinese community was ‘inextricably woven’ into the colourful tapestry that makes up the fabric of harmonious society today.

He said the new Warisan-led government of Sabah is therefore proud to join in the Chinese New Year celebration because this would enrich its history and heritage, strengthen the bond that holds the nation together and manifest the peace and harmony that is the mainstay of the Sabahan society.

Mohd Shafie also expressed hope that the state to be prosperous and to become one of the most progressive states in the Federation of Malaysia.

“On this festive occasion, I wish to invite everyone celebrating the Chinese New Year to reflect on the common greeting of ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai’ to broaden the scope of good wishes a little further.

“I understand that it means to congratulate one another for attaining greater wealth but it can have a much wider connotation and meaning,” Mohd Shafie added. — Bernama