Police seize RM5.6m worth of ketamine in tea packets

Zulkifli (centre) holds up a pack containing ketamine at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters February 3, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUBANG JAYA, Feb 3 — A syndicate said to be distributing ketamine in the Klang Valley was crippled by Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Investigations Department (NCID) following the seizure of 92.7 kilogrammes of drugs on Friday.

NCID Deputy Director Senior Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli Ali said the drugs, worth RM5.6 million, were found packed into 90 separate Chinese tea packages and stashed in gunny sacks.

“We believe the drugs were not packaged here but arrived like this from neighbouring countries,” Zulkifli told a press conference this morning.

The seizure also happens to be the biggest ketamine haul for the department since 2017, when 254 kilogrammes of the same substance was seized at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Zulkifli said the raid on Friday resulted in the arrest of three suspects aged between 41 and 54 from two locations in Selangor.

“The first arrest was made at 7.40pm, where one man was arrested driving a Nissan Almera that was carrying the gunny sacks in the back seat.

“From there, the second arrest was made at the Sungai Buloh R&R stop shortly after, where two more male accomplices were arrested driving a Perodua Axia,” he said.

Zulkifli said the seized drugs could have catered to some 300,000 users in the Klang Valley area.

He said a third car, a Toyota Vios was found with RM8,000 in cash, and a wristwatch worth around RM184,000 were also seized from the suspects, who all had no previous criminal records.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said in the period between Jan 1 to Jan 30, some 17,363 people have been arrested for drug-related offences.

He revealed that during the same period, at least 611.38 kilograms of methamphetamines have been seized, along with 83.62 kilogrammes of heroin among a cache of Erimin-5, ecstasy and marijuana worth around RM90.1 million.