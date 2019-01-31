Altantuya’s son tells of rejection by father, a popular singer in Mongolia

Altantuya Shaariibuu’s son, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal, is pictured at the Shah Alam High Court January 31, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 — The High Court here today was told by Mungunshagai Bayarjargal that his father had refused to take him in after his mother, Altantuya Shaariibuu was murdered in 2006.

Testifying as the fourth witness in his family’s RM100 million civil lawsuit against the Malaysian government, Mungunshagai said he reached out to his father, Bayarjargal Bayasgalam, whom he described as a popular singer in Mongolia, for support after Altantuya’s death and was rejected.

“My father clearly told me he was married again. He has other children and he refused to take me in,” he replied under cross-examination to the Manjeet Singh Dhillon, the lawyer representing Abdul Razak Baginda who is also one of the defendants in the lawsuit.

Manjeet had asked Mungunshagai if his maternal grandfather, Shariibuu Setev who is the first plaintiff in the suit, had asked the college graduate if he wished to be with his father.

MORE TO COME