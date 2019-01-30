Sultan Abdullah ascends throne tomorrow as new Agong

Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to take his oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, ascends the throne as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara tomorrow.

Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to take his oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and sign the instrument of the oath of office in a ceremony witnessed by the other Malay Rulers at the 252nd special meeting of the Conference of Rulers at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of the palace.

Sultan Abdullah, who will reign for a five-year term from tomorrow, succeeds Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, who stepped down on January 6 as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong after having reigned for about two years from December 13, 2016.

Tomorrow will also see the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, taking his oath of office as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, also to reign for a five-year term.

The election of Sultan Abdullah as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong reflected the consensus and harmony among the Malay Rulers in arriving at their decision based on the unique rotational basis of the election in accordance with the Federal Constitution, upholding the system of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy practised in Malaysia. — Bernama