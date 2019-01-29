Johor police investigating viral extortion video of man armed with gun

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the police have seen the video footage and initiated an investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 — Johor police are investigating a video that was posted on social media showing a man armed with an automatic pistol threatening another man inside a vehicle.

The suspect brazenly flashed his firearm at the victim and claimed that he has connections with a Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) officer from the Kulai district police headquarters.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the police initiated an investigation after viewing the footage.

“The Johor police are aware of this incident which has tarnished the image and good reputation of the police force.

“Action will also be taken if there has been any abuse of power involving senior police officers or police personnel from the Johor police contingent,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin also appealed to anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

The video uploaded on Facebook showed a male suspect threatening another man seated in the driver’s seat of a car before lifting his shirt to reveal an automatic pistol.

From the recorded conversation, the suspect threatened the victim for failing to pay an additional RM30,000 of RM50,000 for apparently releasing his younger sibling who was caught by police.