Istana Negara: Smooth dress rehearsal for swearing-in of Agong

The official swearing-in ceremony of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled for Thursday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A full dress rehearsal was held today at Istana Negara for the upcoming swearing-in of the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The preparations are being made in an organised manner for the swearing-in scheduled for Thursday, Assistant Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela, Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, said after the rehearsal.

The full-dress rehearsal was attended by the aide-de-camp and private secretaries of the Malay Rulers and the Yang Dipertuas Negeri, he said, adding that a rehearsal was also held yesterday.

“The short time before the swearing-in is no excuse for us not to make the preparations well,” he said.

A check by Bernama showed that a rehearsal was also held for the arrival of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Parliament Square.

The new and 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. The Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Sultan Abdullah succeeds the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who resigned as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6 after just over two years into the five-year reign that began on December 13, 2016. — Bernama