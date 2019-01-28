Malaysia, Singapore met to discuss on maritime issue

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Malaysia and Singapore Working Group has met in Putrajaya today to discuss maritime issues surrounding the Johor Baru Port Limits and Singapore Port Limits.

In a joint statement today, the Foreign Ministry said the Working Group established by the Foreign Ministers of both countries had discussed the legal and operational matters in order to de-escalate the situation on the ground and provide a basis for further discussions and negotiations.

The delegations were led by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Chee Wee Kiong.

“Based on the mandate given by the Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and Singapore during their meeting on Jan 8, the two delegations had constructive discussions on a set of positive recommendations which will be submitted to the Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and Singapore for their consideration when finalised,” the statement said.

The Singapore and Malaysia bilateral spat on maritime boundaries with matters related to the Johor Baru port limits, resurfaced on December 4 when the republic claimed the recent extension of the limits had encroached into Singapore Territorial Water off Tuas. — Bernama