Sarawakian man wins over RM33m in Magnum Jackpot

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― A lucky Sarawakian man walked away with a whopping RM33,822,299 in prize money after winning the Magnum Jackpot 1 on January 23.

With System Play 7 (full bet with 7 sets of 4D numbers), he won the Jackpot 1 as two of his seven numbers correctly matched two of the top three winning numbers on Magnum 4D result.

Magnum said in a press release that the winner won the lottery with winning numbers 5356, which bagged the first prize, and 9322, which earned him the second prize.

This was the highest 4D Jackpot prize money in the history of Magnum, ever since the game was launched in 2009.

“This is truly amazing,” said the lucky winner upon collecting the prize money from Magnum yesterday.

“I choose to play System Play 7 as I have seven numbers that are very special to me. I have won some prizes with these numbers in the past, but this time, it is the biggest win,” he said.

“I am running a small business and always wanted to grow it bigger if I have the money, now that I won the Jackpot, I can make plans to fulfil my dream.”

The highest Jackpot sum recorded to date was RM33.2 million in 2017.

Since early December, excitement was running high as Magnum 4D Jackpot exceeded RM30 million and implemented the new CASCADING feature.

The feature kicks in when a particular Jackpot prize exceeds RM30 million and if it is not won, any amount exceeding RM20 million will fall into the Jackpot 2 sum.

The current CASCADING has been running since December 30 and lasted for 11 consecutive draws until the Jackpot 1 was hit on January 23.

As Jackpot 1 was not won and through the CASCADING feature, numerous winners in the Jackpot 2 category were equally excited as they celebrated the extra millions of ringgit in prize money which cascaded from the Jackpot 1 prize.

Magnum said in the past few weeks, a significant number of their players who played partial bets (M-SYSTEM PAU) have also won millions of ringgit in prize money from the Jackpot 1.

A Magnum spokesperson said since the first cascade back in December until now, there were numerous winners, over 70 partial Jackpot first prize winners and over 900 partial Jackpot second prize winners.

“The M-System Play has enabled many more winning experiences at a fraction of the cost,” he added.

M-System PAU refers to any numbers play in the 4D Jackpot game that can be permuted to cover all permutations and possible combinations.