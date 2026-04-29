MECCA, April 29 — Who would have thought that in the heart of the holy city of Makkah, Malaysian pilgrims can still savour nasi lemak, nasi kerabu, nasi dagang and a variety of local dishes that taste just like home throughout their haj journey.

Behind these appetising dishes is the effort of former national footballer Hairuddin Omar, who has ventured into the food business in Makkah to bring Malaysian flavours closer to pilgrims.

He said the idea of opening a Malaysian food café in Rehab Janadriyah, about 1.7 kilometres from Masjidil Haram, came from observing how pilgrims often long for Malaysian cuisine while performing Haj.

“When they are here for a long time, they will certainly miss Malaysian food. So I want to offer something that makes them feel closer to home,” he said when met here.

He said the café caters 100 per cent to Malaysian taste, ensuring every dish is prepared using authentic recipes and quality ingredients.

The café operates as early as 4am until 10pm, with its schedule tailored to the pilgrims’ daily routine, especially after ‘Subuh’ prayers when breakfast demand surges. — Bernama pic

Among the popular menu items are nasi lemak, nasi kerabu, nasi dagang, asam pedas, lontong and roti canai, dishes that are hard to find in the surrounding area, making them a preferred choice for pilgrims to start their day.

To preserve authenticity, Hairuddin brings in three chefs from Malaysia and prepares the food at a central kitchen in Kudai before delivering it to the café.

During the Haj season, in addition to operating the café, he also supplies food to several hotels housing thousands of Malaysian pilgrims, allowing more pilgrims to enjoy home-style meals.

He said the main focus is breakfast, since most Haj packages only provide lunch and dinner.

The idea of opening a Malaysian food café in Rehab Janadriyah, about 1.7 kilometres from Masjidil Haram, came from observing how pilgrims often long for Malaysian cuisine while performing Haj. — Bernama pic

“Once food is taken care of, pilgrims are less burdened and can fully focus on their worship,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged facing various challenges, including compliance with Saudi Arabia’s food safety regulations, logistical issues and sourcing raw ingredients, all of which require careful planning.

“We bring some of the spices from Malaysia to ensure the taste remains truly authentic and helps ease the pilgrims’ homesickness,” he said.

The café operates as early as 4am until 10pm, with its schedule tailored to the pilgrims’ daily routine, especially after Subuh prayers when breakfast demand surges.

For Hairuddin, the effort is not merely a business, but a form of service to pilgrims who come to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam, while bringing a little taste of home to the holy land. — Bernama