SHAH ALAM, March 19 — The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, extended his Aidilfitri greetings this year through a nostalgic Hari Raya video that evoked fond memories and captured the hearts of the people.

The Office of the Raja Muda of Selangor said in a statement that the video, shared on his official Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts, beautifully combined traditional and nostalgic elements close to the hearts of the people.

“It showcases the joy of children, fond memories of riding bicycles, the lively preparation of traditional dishes such as lemang, and the meaningful tradition of visiting and seeking forgiveness, elements that form the essence of the Aidilfitri celebration.

“The production of this video reflects a meticulous and thoughtful creative touch, with harmonious visuals and a soft and emotionally moving delivery of the message,” the statement said.

The 1-minute-39-second video, which also features Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz, drew an overwhelming response, garnering thousands of views, shares, and heartfelt comments from people across all walks of life.

Following the release of the video, netizens expressed delight and excitement, flooding the comment section with Selamat Hari Raya wishes for Tengku Amir Shah and Afzaa Fadini, with many highlighting the royal couple’s approachable and heartwarming nature.

In his festive message, Tengku Amir Shah conveyed Aidilfitri greetings to all the people of Selangor, accompanied by prayers and wishes for strong bonds of friendship and enduring prosperity for every family.

“Festive celebrations are more meaningful when we cherish our family, relatives, and close friends and embrace forgiveness.

“I, Tengku Amir Shah, together with my wife Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini, wish Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all the people of Selangor, no matter where you are.

“Send my warmest regards and Selamat Hari Raya wishes from me and my family to all your family members,” he said.

According to the statement, the approach not only reflects the thoughtfulness and grace of the Raja Muda of Selangor, but also demonstrates the evolution of the royal institution’s communication, bringing it closer and more relevant to the people, particularly the younger generation. — Bernama