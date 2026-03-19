KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur (HRKL) at KL Midtown has received halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), covering its food and beverage operations across banquet facilities and its Midtown Brasserie kitchen.

In a press statement, the hotel said the certification affirms its compliance with national halal standards and reflects its commitment to ensuring its culinary offerings meet regulatory requirements.

“At Hyatt, we take great pride in the food we serve, and it is essential that we adhere to the regulations and standards required of a halal-certified kitchen,” said its general manager Till Martin.

“With this certification, our Muslim guests can dine with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that all food and beverage offerings covered under the halal certification are prepared in full compliance with halal standards.”

He added that the certification followed months of inspections and evaluations conducted in collaboration with Jakim to ensure full compliance.

“Our team has worked very closely with Jakim over the past several months, undergoing rigorous on-site inspections, detailed assessments and evaluations to ensure full halal compliance,” he said.

Martin said the certification would also support the hotel’s positioning as a hospitality partner for large-scale events, particularly through its collaboration with the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

To maintain standards, the hotel has established a dedicated halal committee comprising chefs and representatives from procurement, food and beverage operations, hygiene and stewarding, supported by a specialised compliance team overseeing implementation across its facilities.

Located in KL Midtown, Dutamas, the hotel has 410 accommodations, including guestrooms, suites and serviced residences, as well as multiple event spaces.