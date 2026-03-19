GEORGE TOWN, March 19 — The Penang government, through the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), has allocated RM25.34 million this year for the development of mosques and surau across the state to strengthen religious institutions as centres of worship, education and community unity.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the allocation marks an increase from RM17.67 million last year, noting that there are currently 258 mosques in Penang, including seven newly completed and operational ones, thereby expanding access to places of worship for the local community.

“In line with the Penang Islamic Religious Development Agenda 2030 (APAI2030), which is based on the Vision Penang2030 framework in the field of Islamic education, Penang now has 352 Islamic schools and 222 Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) classes registered under the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP).

“The state government has also channelled RM3.18 million in assistance to Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR), in addition to providing RM7.2 million in allowances to 1,650 KAFA teachers and RM4.19 million in allowances to teachers in Penang Islamic schools as a token of appreciation for educators in shaping a knowledgeable and morally upright future generation,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message today.

Chow pledged that the state leadership remains committed to strengthening the development of Islamic affairs as part of an inclusive state development agenda.

In conjunction with Aidilfitri, he also called on all communities to become ‘agents of peace’ by refraining from any form of provocation that could undermine unity.

“Let us enliven the festive atmosphere through the tradition of visiting one another, maintaining ties and seeking forgiveness in the spirit of unity to further strengthen harmony in the state,” he said. — Bernama