KOTA BHARU, March 18 — Rows of stalls in the city are bustling with activity as shoppers rush to complete their last-minute preparations for Aidilfitri.

A Bernama check in front of Masjid Jamek Muhammadi and at Pasar Siti Khadijah found the shopping areas growing livelier since morning, with people seizing the opportunity to pick up new clothes and festive treats ahead of Syawal.

Che Khadijah Che Yusof, 44, said work commitments meant she only had the opportunity to buy her children’s raya clothing at the last minute this year.

She said she bought Raya outfits and shoes for her three children, in addition to several extra sets of clothing for the second day of Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, Zainun Abdul Rahman, 63, from Tumpat, said she came with her husband Mahadi Deraman, 69, to buy several kurtas as gifts for pondok students.

She said the purchases were made at the last minute to add to the clothing bought earlier, and because she was attracted by the promotional prices offered.

Clothing stall owner Mohd Lokman Mohd Nor, 55, said the promotion had been running since the start of Ramadan to attract more customers.

He said the number of customers usually increases towards the end of Ramadan when people begin making their final preparations before Aidilfitri.

Muhammad Mohd Asri, 27, said his stall, which sells kopiah, kurtas and jubah, opens from 9 am until nearly midnight to meet customer demand.

Raya cookie vendor Nor Azura Hassan, 45, said demand for traditional cookies has increased significantly in the final days of Ramadan. — Bernama