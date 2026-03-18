JOHOR BAHRU, March 18 — Johor continues to be a preferred destination for Singaporeans shopping for Aidilfitri essentials, even as the strengthening ringgit has slightly narrowed their currency advantage.

A mix of wide product variety, competitive pricing and a vibrant festive atmosphere remains the key draw for visitors from the republic.

A recent Bernama survey at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall found that Singaporean shoppers are still actively purchasing Raya outfits, festive treats and jewellery in the final days leading up to the celebration.

As of yesterday, the exchange rate stands at about RM3.08 to SGD1, compared with around RM3.30 a year ago, resulting in lower ringgit returns when exchanging currency.

For 35-year-old Qaseh Adalina Md Noor, however, the shift has not altered her family’s shopping plans. They typically set aside SGD400 for Raya purchases.

“Last year, that amount would get around RM1,328, now it’s about RM1,232. But Johor remains our choice because of the wide selection and value for money,” she said.

Similarly, Siti Sharmella Mustapha, 38, said her family increased their budget this year to SGD350 (RM1,078), up from SGD310 (RM1,029) previously.

Singaporeans and Malaysians alike were busy preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya holiday when Bernama surveyed Plaza Angsana yesterday. — Bernama pic

“One trip wasn’t enough, so we came several times. There’s a greater variety of items, and they suit our family’s preferences. In fact, we started shopping from the first week of Ramadan,” she said.

Sirajudin Ab Mutalib, 47, prefers weekday visits to avoid crowds, typically spending up to SGD420 (RM1,294) on clothing, home décor and kitchenware.

“Weekdays are less hectic, making it easier to browse and compare prices,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hidafi, 34, said the festive atmosphere in Johor has become part of his family’s annual Ramadan routine.

“We usually make several trips during Ramadan to prepare for Raya. The children enjoy it because the atmosphere is livelier, and the facilities here are family-friendly,” he said while shopping for Raya clothes with his four-year-old son, Haider Afiy.

The steady influx of Singaporean shoppers ahead of Aidilfitri continues to benefit local businesses, particularly traditional clothing retailers and festive food vendors, further cementing Johor’s reputation as a key shopping hub for visitors from across the border. — Bernama