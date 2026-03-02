SUNGAI PETANI, March 2 — A student with disabilities at a secondary school near here was seriously injured after he was believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of the school building today.

Kuala Muda District Police Chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the incident was reported by staff of the Emergency Department at Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim (HSAH) regarding the condition of a 17-year-old male patient who sustained serious injuries, to personnel on duty at the HSAH Police Beat Base.

“Based on the initial report, we conducted checks and inspections and found that this morning, between 8 am and 9 am, a student was said to have fallen from the fourth floor of the school’s administrative building, above which are student classrooms.

“The school informed that during the incident, the morning assembly was taking place in the main hall. The student we are currently investigating was said not to have attended the assembly,” he said in a media statement today.

Hanyan said further investigations are ongoing, but based on preliminary reports received, the victim, who is believed to have autism, suffered a fracture to his left arm.

“We have been provided with two school closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings. They do not cover the entire incident but are assisting in the investigation.

“We will return (to the school) as most students have gone home. We will come back to obtain statements from eyewitnesses who may have seen how the incident occurred,” he said. — Bernama