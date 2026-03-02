KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced the opening of 20,000 new positions for Education Service Officers Grade DG9 on a contract of service (CoS) basis in primary schools, starting from 2pm today.

According to an announcement on MOE’s official website, applications will be open until March 20, 2026.

Further details are available at https://mypdpp.moe.gov.my/pdpp26

“The application requirements are non-education graduates, Malaysian citizens, and holders of a credit in Bahasa Melayu at the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) level.

“Only eligible candidates will be called to sit for the Teacher Candidate Eligibility Test (UKCG) and attend an interview. Successful candidates are required to undergo teacher training at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) at their own expense during the contract period,” it said.

In January, Education director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad said the recruitment initiative is part of the ministry’s early preparations for the implementation of the Malaysia Education Plan (RPM) 2026–2035.

It is also aimed at preparing for the voluntary enrolment of six-year-olds into Year 1 starting next year.

“The recruitment process for new teachers has received full cooperation from the Education Service Commission (SPP).

“Work plans have been scheduled, including the recruitment announcement on February 23, application submissions (March 2–20, 2026), and the interview screening process (April 27–May 14),” he said.

He added that to ensure teacher competency is maintained, selected candidates will have to undergo professional training at IPG in various areas of specialisation.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that pupils will begin Year 1 at the age of six on a voluntary basis starting next year.

For the record, there are more than 416,000 teachers currently serving in the public education sector, and the MOE has placed 52,948 new teachers since 2023 to fill vacancies nationwide.

There are also 10,233 schools nationwide, of which 3,164 are categorised as under-enrolled schools (SKM).