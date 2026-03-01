KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — In a heartfelt display of unity, over 50 Malaysians, migrant workers, and refugees came together at Pasar Seni to partake in a special iftar event organised by the human rights NGO, Dari Dapur.

The event brought together individuals from various cultural backgrounds, fostering a spirit of community and shared experience through the universal language of food.

Despite their varied backgrounds, all participants found common ground in the shared joy of breaking fast together.

The evening featured traditional iftar dishes prepared by refugees from seven countries—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Palestine.

Each representative shared personal stories that resonated deeply with the audience, amplifying the significance of their cultural heritage during Ramadan.

Hameed from Pakistan speaking during the International Iftar here at C-Space, Central Market. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Hameed Ullah Waeen, a Pakistani refugee, conveyed his struggles of living in uncertainty for the past decade while waiting for resettlement.

“Malaysia is a great country with beautiful people; however, as a refugee, we face challenges in finding formal employment and lack pathways to stability,” said the 48-year-old father of two.

“My main concern is that my children do not have access to a good education. We can only educate them at home and hope for the best,” he said, referring to his two daughters aged 12 and 14.

To alleviate his family’s financial burden, Hameed juggles multiple jobs, from repairing laptops to catering for community functions.

“I have been cooking at home for community functions and events to survive,” he said.

Another participant, 18-year-old Setayesh Noori from Afghanistan, brought a traditional dish called halwa, which stirred fond memories of her grandmother.

Having lived in Malaysia for over six years, she is currently pursuing her education online, while also longing for resettlement.

“Events like these allow me to connect with other cultures and share my traditions. Food is a great and creative way to reconnect with each other,” she said.

This marked the third year of Dari Dapur’s initiative, which aims to provide refugees with a platform to express themselves and raise awareness about their experiences.

Participants having a group photo as they join the iftar organised by NGO Dari Dapur here at C-Space, Central Market. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Prior to the iftar, a dialogue session was held, moderated by Shahril Hamdan, co-founder of the podcast Keluar Sekejap.

The session featured prominent voices, including humanitarian activist Rafik Ismail and Douglas Teoh from Young Lives Malaysia, who discussed collaboration and the necessity of treating refugees with compassion.

“It is very disappointing to see that we do not always extend the compassion we hope to receive from others, often using nationalism as an excuse.

“My goal is to raise awareness about the unacceptable nature of xenophobia,” said Shahril.

Among the attendees were Polity thinktank executive chair Nurul Izzah Anwar and Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman, both of whom reinforced the vital importance of solidarity in diversity.

The event, a brainchild of former journalist Elroi Yee, is a testament to the power of food as a catalyst for conversation and connection.

“Food is really the hook. It encourages us to try something new and engage in meaningful conversations about one another,” he said.