ISTANBUL, Feb 25 — A footballer acted on a wing and a prayer when he gave emergency CPR to a seagull after it was hit by a ball during a match in Istanbul this week — reviving the bird.

The incident unfolded when the low-flying gull got caught in the path of a clearance kick by Istanbul Yurdum Spor’s goalkeeper during an amateur playoff match against Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar, a club official told AFP yesterday.

As it struck the ground, Istanbul Yurdum Spor’s captain raced over and started performing rudimentary CPR, pumping its ribcage, according to footage sent to AFP by team manager Fatih Buyuk.

“Something was falling and I realised it was a seagull. The first thing that came to my mind was heart massage, because it couldn’t breathe, so I tried my luck,” Gani Catan told state news agency Anadolu.

When it started breathing, he carried it off the pitch to medical staff, who took care of it.

Match commentator Onur Ozsoy didn’t miss a beat.

“Muhammet hit the seagull!” he gasped, referring to the goalie.

“They’re doing chest compressions on the seagull right now, this is a moment rarely seen in football history. The seagull is being carried off, he’s been taken to the sidelines with the medical bag where his treatment will continue.”

The seagull reportedly suffered a damaged wing but it was not immediately clear what happened to it after the match.

Despite the heroic rescue, Catan’s team lost the match, crashing out of the playoffs.

The loss did not ruffle Catan’s feathers, however.

“We missed out on the championship, but it’s a wonderful thing to have helped save a life. This was more important than the championship.” — AFP