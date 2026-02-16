KUCHING, Feb 16 — The Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA), which celebrates its 52nd anniversary this year, is intensifying efforts to ensure the lion dance tradition continues to thrive among the younger generation.

Established in 1974 and based in Kuching, the association has long promoted traditional Chinese martial arts.

In keeping with the practice of many martial arts groups at the time, it also formed its own dragon and lion dance troupes. Today, safeguarding this cultural heritage is one of CMAA’s core priorities.

Its president, Chester Lim Hian Thoong, said that since 2015, the association, through Persatuan Tarian Naga, Tarian Singa dan Wushu Sarawak (PTNSWS), has led dragon and lion dance training programmes as part of secondary school co-curricular activities statewide.

Chinese Martial Art Association president Chester Lim Hian. — Bernama pic

He added that the association also organises the annual Sarawak Open International Dragon and Lion Dance Cup, with support from the Sarawak state government, to further promote and elevate the tradition.

Students gain hands-on experience with the fundamental elements of lion dance, including playing the drum, cymbals, and gong, while learning the coordinated movements needed to manoeuvre both the lion’s head and tail.

“Typically, students can take on different roles within a team after about six months of training for basic performances. More intricate routines, however, require years of practice, and competition-level performances demand the highest standards,” he told Bernama.

“All students are also trained in wushu, which builds the strength, agility, and discipline essential for lion dance,” he added.

Chester emphasised that dragon and lion dance is far more than a cultural tradition, as it has evolved into a competitive sport, showcased at international events such as the Asian Indoor Games.

Members of the Sarawak Dragon, Lion Dance and Wushu Association have been actively training in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations at the Stampin Resettlement Community Association in Kuching, recently. — Bernama pic

He described it as a heritage cultural sport that has, over the years, drawn participants from Sarawak’s diverse communities, including Chinese, Dayak and Malay performers.

“This broader participation not only strengthens the tradition but also captivates audiences and draws greater interest,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural significance of lion dance, Chester explained that the tradition is believed to ward off evil spirits, attract positive energy, and bring good fortune and prosperity.

He added that each performance embodies discipline, dedication, teamwork and other positive values, making the lion dance a meaningful display of character as well as skill.

Students during a training session. — Bernama pic

“As such, lion dance is perfectly suited for any auspicious occasion,” he said.

At present, 80 students from three schools in Kuching are actively participating in CMAA’s Dragon and Lion Dance programme, keeping this vibrant cultural heritage alive. — Bernama