KOTA BHARU, Feb 15 — Chinese New Year celebrations are incomplete without decorative plants, especially fresh greenery such as lucky bamboo, which is believed to symbolise luck and prosperity.

For the Chinese community, these plants are not merely decorations but carry symbolic meaning to bring life and positive energy into the home during the festive season.

Wee Garden owner Wee Pock Soon, 65, said lucky bamboo, scientifically known as Dracaena sanderiana, is among the most popular plants during Chinese New Year.

He said feng shui beliefs hold that lucky bamboo brings good fortune, positive energy and prosperity to its owners.

Wee said demand for lucky bamboo this year has been strong, with more than 90 per cent of the plants sold over the past two weeks.

He said customers usually place early orders as the plant is easy to maintain, durable and adds freshness to living spaces.

Although prices can reach thousands of ringgit, he said customers are willing to pay for the plant due to its symbolic value.

Wee Garden owner Wee Pock Soon said lucky bamboo is among the most popular plants during Chinese New Year. — Bernama pic

Wee said lucky bamboo is imported from China, Indonesia and Thailand, with prices ranging from RM25 to several thousand ringgit depending on size and design.

He said lucky bamboo shaped like a pineapple is among the best sellers this year, priced at about RM850 per pot.

More affordable options are also available to ensure all segments of the Chinese community in Kelantan can purchase the plant.

Wee said the number of bamboo stalks also carries different meanings, making it a popular gift during Chinese New Year alongside mandarin orange plants. — Bernama