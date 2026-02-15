IPOH, Feb 15 — For many, the lion dance is festive entertainment, but behind its agile movements and drumbeats lies a rich tradition symbolising luck, prosperity, and community bonds.

Wushu and lion dance coach Tan Chooi Eng, 74, known as ‘Sifu Tan’ from the Perak Chin Woo Association, said the dance brings ong or good fortune, to the homes and businesses where it is performed.

“It also brings the community together, passed down through generations. My teacher has long gone, and now it’s my responsibility to pass it on to today’s generation,” he told Bernama at Wisma Chin Woo here.

Wushu and lion dance coach Tan Chooi Eng from the Perak Chin Woo Association. — Bernama pic

Tan, a five-decade veteran of the association, said lion and dragon dances are also performed at weddings, business openings, new homes, and other celebrations.

He said a lion dance team typically has eight to 10 members, including drummers, expanding to 20 for larger performances.

He added that interest in the art is growing among young people, with school and club training open to all ethnicities.

“Today, it’s not just the Chinese community; Malay and Indian youths are also joining. We teach them discipline, teamwork, and self-confidence,” he said.

Tan noted that wushu experience gives lion and dragon dancers an edge, requiring strength, balance, and precise control, adding that wushu, lion, and dragon dances build character and provide youths with a healthy, constructive outlet.

Tan said the Perak Chin Woo Association, founded in 1924, is one of the oldest and most influential martial arts and cultural organisations, playing a vital role in preserving cultural heritage.

Also known as the Ipoh Chinese Chin Woo Athletic Association, it is part of the early 20th-century Shanghai Chin Woo movement, promoting traditional martial arts, discipline, and community health.

Tan Chooi Eng (centre), affectionately known as ‘Sifu Tan’ from the Perak Chin Woo Association, poses with his students during a recent meeting. — Bernama pic

Its Ipoh branch, set up in the early 1920s, made Perak one of the first states to develop the movement in Malaya, alongside Kampar and Taiping.

Nearly a century on, the association serves not just as a wushu training centre but also as a cultural hub, bringing together generations through arts, sports, and community programmes.

During Chinese New Year, the association performs lion and dragon dances at homes, businesses, and official events across Perak. — Bernama