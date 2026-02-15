SUNGAI PETANI, Feb 15 — The Damcamp Camping and Cultural Festival at Pedu Lake in Padang Terap, which has now become an iconic annual event, is expected to be attended by 10,000 visitors, including foreigners.

Kedah Tourism corporate communications officer Mohd Rafie Azimi expects visitors from countries like Thailand, Singapore and China to attend the April 17-19 event.

“This is the third year we are hosting this event, and it is the biggest camping festival in the northern zone, covering a 2.3-hectare area,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He said that the festival will feature caravan camping, motorhomes, family or solo camping, cycling, kayak fishing, running, nature exploration and a community gathering of scrambler motorcycles, vespas and go-karts.

“We also have events that combine folk sports, traditional sports, heritage and arts, such as wayang kulit, the menorah dance, ghazal and Penang boria. Local and international music performances will also be included,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashabul Alkahfi Youth Volunteer Organisation chairman Ahmad Syairozi Atiqullah Ghazali said the event is held to help invigorate the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Further information regarding the programme and participant registration can be found on the Kedah Tourism and DamCamp.my Facebook social pages. — Bernama