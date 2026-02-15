HAVANA, Feb 15 — Cuba yesterday announced the cancellation of its iconic cigar festival, amid a major energy crisis sparked by US pressure on the cash-strapped island.

In a message to participants seen by AFP, organisers said they were postponing the annual event, scheduled to take place from February 24-27, but did not give a new date.

The decision was taken “with the aim of preserving the highest standards of quality, excellence and experience that characterize this international event,” organizer Habanos SA said.

The “Festival del Habano” draws cigar enthusiasts, traders, and specialised journalists from around the world and features an auction of luxury cigars and humidors.

An employee organises cigars at the Partagas cigar factory in Havana, on March 2, 2023. — AFP pic

The auction generates several million dollars annually — last year, about US$19.5 million (RM76.2 million) — that are then funnelled into the country’s health care system.

International sales of Cuban cigars, the island nation’s most emblematic export, bring much needed income to its struggling economy, with Europe the main market for the luxury smokes.

The United States cut off oil deliveries to Cuba from Havana’s key ally Venezuela following the ouster of longtime president Nicolas Maduro in early January.

US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

International airlines including Air Canada have halted Cuba flights due to a lack of fuel on the island, and several governments have urged citizens to reconsider travel there, warning they could be stranded.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has accused Trump of wanting to “suffocate” the island’s economy, which has been under American embargo since 1962. — AFP