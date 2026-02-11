SAO PAOLO, Feb 11 — In pet-mad Brazil, the state of Sao Paulo will allow animals to be buried in family graves starting Tuesday, with a law recognizing “the emotional bond” that exists between humans and their household critters.

Brazil has the world’s third largest pet population, with 160 million animal companions, according to data from the Pet Brasil Institute.

The law was inspired by local dog Bob Coveiro, who lived for 10 years in a municipal cemetery after his owner was buried there.

When the dog died in 2021, he was allowed to be buried alongside his human.

Conservative governor Tarcisio de Freitas on Tuesday signed the so-called Bob Coveiro law that will allow pets to be buried in family graves or mausoleums across Sao Paulo state.

The measure comes as the country of 213 million people has been gripped by outrage over the death of a beloved community street dog named “Orelha” (Ear) in the southern coastal city Florianopolis – who was brutally killed by a group of teenagers, allegedly from wealthy families.

The case – which even drew the attention of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – sparked protests in several main cities, and local media are following every twist and turn in the investigation.

With a declining birth rate and burgeoning middle class, Brazil’s strong pet culture is reflected in a growing range of services for pets, from luxury spas to hotels.

In January, Sao Paulo passed another law recognizing the “cultural significance” of the ubiquitous caramel-colored Brazilian street dog known as a “Caramelo” – which featured in a 2025 Netflix film.

The goal of the law was to “combat prejudice against animals without a defined breed.” — AFP