KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Amid backlash over alleged corruption within the Malaysian Armed Forces, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin delivered a stern speech in Parliament today, declaring that no corrupt officers will be safe as he vowed to clean up the military.

Khaled said the recent prosecution of two top army generals had rightly eroded public trust in an institution that is expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity and discipline, and that regaining that trust would be an uphill task.

The speech marked the beginning of the Defence Ministry’s campaign to purge the MAF of entrenched corrupt elements, which came under public scrutiny following the arrests and charges of two former military officials over procurement of supplies and equipment.

“As the defence minister, I cannot and shall not cower behind or deny what has been happening in the ministry of late,” Khaled said during an explanation session in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon.

“So I chose to stand before this august Hall with an open heart and a sense of responsibility.”

Today’s speech came after the government launched the National Defence Industry Policy (DIPN), a document aimed at preventing a repeat of failures that had weakened both governance and public trust.

At the launch ceremony, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that defence procurement has long been a sector vulnerable to abuse and opaque practices.

Khaled told Parliament earlier today that corruption in the armed forces cannot be viewed as merely a form of power abuse, but instead as a genuine threat to national security.

“Anything that has to do with morality and integrity, especially when it involves corruption and power abuse, cannot be treated as just embezzlement and maladministration,” he said.

“It is actually a major threat to national security… what is clear is that the Defence Ministry will not protect anyone.”

Under the DIPN, the Defence Ministry announced a five-pillar reform strategy aimed at overhauling its governance and procurement systems.

A central feature of this initiative is the expanded integration of technology, including the implementation of a ministry-wide digitalisation plan and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to oversee procurement.

Khaled said AI will be utilised to conduct cost comparisons, specification analyses and tracking of global procurement efficiency, as the ministry aims to ensure that government funds are protected through transparent, data-driven processes that minimise human error and corruption.

The ministry is also establishing a new Integrity and Trust Strengthening Board.

Khaled said the board will provide direct oversight and guide the implementation of ethical standards across all departments.