KOTA KINBALU, Jan 28 — Sabah MCA Youth Chief Roger Yapp announced his resignation from the post, as well as all other positions within the party, with immediate effect.

In a statement, he said the decision was not driven by self-interest, emotion, or fear, but by a desire to adopt a different approach in his ongoing struggle.

He added that he would continue to speak up and work for the people of Sabah, and urged all parties to extend their support and encouragement to Sabah’s youth.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the MCA leadership, especially President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MCA Youth Chief Ling Tiang Soon and former Secretary-General Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun, who entrusted me with opportunities and placed their confidence in me,” he said.

“Accordingly, I hereby officially resign as MCA Sabah Youth Chief and from all positions within the party with immediate effect. I hope everyone will continue to support and encourage the young people of Sabah, and that we can move forward together,” he added. — Daily Express