KOTA BHARU, Jan 29 — A 72-year-old woman was injured in a snatch theft incident at Kampung Paloh Rambai, Ketereh, here yesterday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri said in the 10.30 am incident, the victim was burning rubbish in her house compound when she was approached by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle.

“One of the suspects dismounted and snatched a bracelet from the victim’s left wrist before pulling the necklace she was wearing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Azmir said the victim struggled in self-defence, causing her to be dragged on the road for about 10 metres before both suspects fled the scene.

As a result, the victim sustained injuries and suffered losses amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit.

Mohd Azmir said the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code and efforts to trace the suspects are ongoing.

He also reminded the public to be mindful of their surroundings and not to display valuables excessively, as this could make them targets for criminals. — Bernama