KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Business partners under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme has risen to 10,447 shops nationwide as of January 26, 2026 against 700 in 2024, said Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said this will continue to grow to include supermarkets, grocery stores, cooperative shops and mini markets in urban, rural and remote areas.

According to him, the government will continuously review the requirements to become a SARA business partner to ensure that local grocery stores and small traders are directly involved, in line with the Prime Minister’s 2026 New Year address.

“So far, many applications have been received and the government is expediting every application in line with the two-week targeted approval period,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Oscar Ling Chai Yew’s (PH-Sibu) query on the MyKasih Shop approval process and the eligibility criteria, apart from the requirement that more than 70 per cent of goods sold must be basic necessities.

For Sarawak alone, 1,096 premises have registered as SARA business partners.

Meanwhile, Liew said the government intends to improve the criteria and requirements to become a SARA business partner.

“The government is also prepared to listen and relax existing requirements or criteria if there is a strong justification,” he added. — Bernama