KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Amira Aisya Abd Aziz has been chosen as Malaysian Union United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) new president for the term of 2026-2029 at the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the party’s inaugural election in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

The Puteri Wangsa assemblyman was previously acting Muda president.

Muda Information Chief Rasid Abu Bakar said Amira Aisya was chosen as President by 25 central execuvitve committee (CEC) members formed at the party’s election.

“yesterday’s election began with the selection of 25 CEC members elected by delegates throughout the country. After their election, a (CEC) meeting was immediately held to elect the President, Deputy President, Vice Presidents and Information Chief,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Thirty-one candidates contested for the 25 CEC seats at the party election yesterday.

Muda was previously led by Muar MP, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who resigned on Nov 9, 2023.

The Registrar of Societies officially approved Muda as a political party on Dec 23, 2021.

The following is the list of Muda’s new leadership for 2026-2029.

President: Amira Aisya Abd Aziz

Deputy President: Zaidel Baharuddin

Vice-Presidents: Faezrah Rizalman, Leben Siddarth, Zarul Afiq, Dobby Chew and Dr R Siva Prakash

Information Chief: Rasid Abu Bakar

Secretary-General: Ainie Haziqah — Bernama