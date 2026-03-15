KUALA NERUS, March 15 — Police have detained 22 traders and seized various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth about RM15,000 during operations conducted in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus throughout Ramadan.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief Azli Mohd Noor said the traders, aged between 22 and 59, were detained for selling firecrackers and fireworks without valid permits.

"Although we have issued 215 permits for the sale of firecrackers and fireworks for Aidilfitri, there are still those who take advantage by selling these items without a valid licence.

"Seven of them have been charged or will be charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which carries a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction,” he said when met at the Ramadan meals distribution programme in Gong Badak near here yesterday.

A total of 1,000 packs of iftar meals were distributed free of charge to motorists in collaboration with a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Azli reminded the public not to set off firecrackers indiscriminately in public places, particularly around the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge, Pantai Seberang Takir and Batu Buruk.

He said stern action could be taken under Section 268 of the Penal Code for acts causing public nuisance, danger or inconvenience, as well as Section 286 of the same code for negligent or reckless handling of explosive substances that endanger lives.

"Following complaints from the public, I have instructed the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit and motorcycle patrol unit (URB) to conduct monitoring at the identified locations.

"I also urge parents to monitor their children’s activities when playing with firecrackers to prevent unwanted incidents such as fires or injuries,” he said. — Bernama