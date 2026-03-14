KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Muslims have been advised to delay travel to parts of West Asia affected by the ongoing security instability until it is safe to do so.

Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil said the advice aligns with the syariah principle of preserving life (hifz al-nafs) when safety cannot be guaranteed.

He emphasised that every decision made by authorities must prioritise the welfare and safety of the people.

“Therefore, if the authorities determine that travel to the Holy Land remains safe and under control, Muslims may continue performing umrah or haj as usual.

“Conversely, if the situation is deemed unsafe, postponing travel is in line with the syariah principle of protecting life (hifz al-nafs),” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fauwaz also urged Muslims in the country to remain vigilant and follow official information, particularly from the Foreign Ministry, which monitors international security developments and issues travel advisories for Malaysians.

He said a reassessment of the istita’ah (capability) requirements, which include the guarantee of safety for life and property, has become urgent in light of the ongoing tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

“Thus, if travel is unsafe or poses a threat to life, the conditions for being capable of performing the pilgrimage are considered not met,” he said.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had advised Malaysians to temporarily postpone plans to perform umrah due to the continuing unstable security situation in West Asia. — Bernama