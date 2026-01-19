RIYADH, Jan 19 — Saudi Arabia ranked second globally and first in the Arab world among donor countries for humanitarian aid in 2025, leading contributions to Yemen with 49.3 per cent of total aid and ranking second for assistance to Syria, according to the United Nations Financial Tracking Service, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A recently released 2024 report on development assistance indicates that the Kingdom ranks second among 16 non-member donor countries and tenth globally in aid volume among 48 donor countries, including both members and non-members.

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Abdullah Al Rabeeah, emphasised that the Kingdom’s leadership in humanitarian efforts reflects its commitment to generosity and to prioritising human dignity.

He said the figures are documented in real time on the Saudi Aid Platform, the region’s largest aid platform.

This approach, supported by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has been crucial in achieving these international rankings and delivering a tangible global impact.

Al Rabeeah said Saudi Arabia remains a constant source of generosity and a beacon of goodwill, committed under its leadership to providing assistance to those in need worldwide. — Bernama-SPA