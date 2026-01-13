KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — With the recent opening of Southeast Asia's first official Godzilla store and a new movie sequel on the way, Malaysia's long-standing love for the “King of Monsters” is reaching a fever pitch, driven by a dedicated fan community that has championed the franchise for years.

The official Godzilla store, which opened last Friday at Mitsui LaLaport BBCC, has already drawn long lines of fans, while the recent announcement of Godzilla Minus Zero — the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One — has further fuelled the excitement.

At the heart of this growing phenomenon is the Malaysia Godzilla Fan Club, a 1,400-member community founded six years ago by studio manager Kane Chong, 54.

“As a kid, we were always exposed to characters on television, and Godzilla's design is so unique that no other creature looks like it.

“I will love it forever,” Chong told Malay Mail, explaining that he started the club to “link everyone together to build a community.”

For many fans, the appeal of Godzilla goes beyond simple monster battles.

Chong's son, 21-year-old graphic designer Shawn Chong, sees the kaiju as a powerful metaphor for nuclear terror and the consequences of human arrogance.

Meanwhile, for 14-year-old Shabeel Mohammad, one of the community's youngest members, it's the epic showdowns with foes like Mothra and Gigan that stand out.

Graphic design lecturer Luqman Hakim, 28, believes the character's enduring appeal lies in its iconic and convincing design, which has remained recognisable since its 1954 debut.

He expressed excitement over a recent 70th-anniversary video that showed Godzilla marching over the Petronas Twin Towers, hoping it might lead to a future film set in Malaysia.

The passion for Godzilla is often rooted in a broader love for Japanese tokusatsu (special effects) productions.

Siti Aishah Ahmad Maruf, 41, said her love for Godzilla began with childhood memories of watching the films with her grandparents, alongside other classics like Kamen Rider and Ultraman.

With the recent Oscar win and the growing global and local buzz, fans are confident that the Godzilla legacy will continue to thrive for generations to come.