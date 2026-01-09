BERLIN, Jan 9 — Shoppers in a Bavarian town were left stunned this week when some 50 sheep wandered into a Penny supermarket, browsing the aisles and checking out the displays for nearly 20 minutes.

DW reported that the animals had strayed from their flock before entering the store in Burgsinn, southern Germany, leaving staff scrambling to restore order.

Store manager Jürgen Kippes told Augsburger Allgemeine he initially thought it was a prank.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before. I thought we were on ‘Candid Camera’,” he told the German paper.

The flock did leave behind a touch of chaos during their supermarket stroll. The manager noted that had the animals bolted towards the fruit and vegetable section, it would have been near impossible to get them out.

Initially, staff tried nudging the sheep towards the exit, but the stubborn visitors refused to budge.

It was only when an employee banged loudly on the cash register that the startled animals bolted through the sliding doors into the car park.

Penny later confirmed the store was cleaned after the incident and said it would not seek compensation from the farmer. Instead, the discount retailer announced plans to sponsor the 50 sheep for a year.