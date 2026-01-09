PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — At a modest youth centre in PPR Hicom, children from lower income households are finding new confidence in their studies — and MBSB Bank says the progress is strong enough to keep its tuition programme running for another year.

The Youth Interactive Centre, set up under the Prime Minister’s Office Santuni Madani initiative Satu Kampung Satu Pemimpin, has become a hub for learning and leadership activities.

Managed by Adab Youth Garage, the centre offers tuition in English, Science and Mathematics alongside a Homework Club, counselling sessions, Quranic recitation classes and even a youth camp.

Nearly a year since the tuition classes began, 21 out of 27 students have shown marked improvement, particularly in core subjects. Parents, teachers and volunteers point to consistent attendance and guided coaching as key factors, while the bank highlights the role of parental involvement in sustaining momentum.

In recognition of the results, MBSB will extend the tuition programme throughout 2026, supported largely through zakat contributions.

To further ease learning barriers, the bank is also providing laptops to selected students, recognition awards of RM500 for those who improved, and a shared printer for the centre.

Group chief executive officer Rafe Haneef said the initiative was about more than just academic support.

“What we are building here is not merely assistance — it is an ecosystem shaped by structure, consistency and the involvement of parents who care deeply about their children’s future,” he said.

MBSB added that the programme reflects Santuni Madani’s aspiration to broaden access to education and uplift underserved communities. By operating as a stable learning hub, the centre aims to nurture young talent while supporting long term social mobility and resilience.