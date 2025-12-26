KUCHING, Dec 26 — Sarawak has reached a new milestone in advanced cardiac care with the successful completion of the first EPi-Sense hybrid ablation procedure in South-east Asia at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said the landmark procedure was made possible through the collaboration of three specialist teams at Sarawak Heart Centre — cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac anaesthesiology, and cardiac electrophysiology cardiology.

The EPi-Sense procedure, also known as a hybrid or convergent ablation, combines epicardial and endocardial ablation techniques. Studies have shown it delivers better rhythm outcomes than catheter-only ablation, particularly for patients with persistent or long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).

“The hybrid approach uses epicardial ablation from the heart’s outer surface alongside endocardial catheter ablation from inside the heart via blood vessels,” Dr Sim explained in a Facebook post.

He added that the epicardial component includes procedures such as left atrial appendage ligation and vein of Marshall ligation, while the endocardial component targets abnormal electrical pathways inside the heart.

The EPi-Sense hybrid ablation is intended for patients whose AF has persisted for 12 months or more and who have not responded well — or cannot tolerate — anti-arrhythmic medication.

It is currently the only minimally invasive hybrid ablation technology approved for treating long-standing persistent AF, with clinical studies showing significantly improved outcomes in complex cases.

“This achievement is not only a first for South-east Asia and Malaysia but also brings new hope to Sarawakians suffering from atrial fibrillation,” said Dr Sim, praising the dedication and professionalism of the medical staff despite heavy workloads and modest public hospital remuneration.

He thanked all team members for their commitment and teamwork in advancing healthcare standards in Sarawak. — The Borneo Post