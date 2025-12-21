HONG KONG, Dec 21 — Chanting villagers parade a giant effigy through the alleys of rural Hong Kong before setting it ablaze in a once-in-a-decade ceremony to ward off bad luck and appease their ancestors.

Residents of Kam Tin decked out their northern corner of the city with towering flower boards and a vast bamboo stage for the Taoist Jiao festival which dates back over 300 years.

The five-storey-tall, 42,000-square-foot stage won a Guinness World Record this month for being the biggest temporary bamboo structure and carries deeper resonance after a deadly fire devastated the city in November.

“I found it truly awe-inspiring,” an onlooker surnamed Lee, 30, told AFP. “It’s remarkably well-built and rich in traditional elements.”

The burning of the five-metre (16-foot) paper “ghost master” on Friday marked the climax of the festival, and was attended by thousands.

Derek Tang, leading member of the Kam Tin Rural Committee, poses for a photo during the decennial Jiao Festival of Kam Tin in Hong Kong December 18, 2025. — AFP pic

The ritual was allegedly begun by the Tang clan in 1685 to honour local officials who helped them reclaim their coastal homes after government evictions.

The multi-day festival is one of Hong Kong’s longest-running traditional events and features lion and dragon dances, Cantonese opera and puppet shows.

Dazzlingly illuminated boards around the village proclaim hopes for good weather and abundant harvests.

The event took over a year to plan and cost nearly HK$20 million (RM11 million), organiser Derek Tang said.

Locals come every 10 years to make offerings at the altar and enjoy historical crafts like bamboo construction, he told AFP.

Lai Chi-ming, a bamboo scaffolding worker who co-planned the theater altar for Jiao Festival in Kam Tin, poses for a photo during the decennial Jiao Festival of Kam Tin in Hong Kong December 18, 2025. — AFP pic

Threatened tradition

Hong Kong’s usage of bamboo construction materials has been in the spotlight since a huge fire killed at least 161 people in Tai Po District last month.

Authorities said the blaze at the under-repair housing estate was likely made worse by protective netting that failed fire-resistance standards. The netting was hung from bamboo scaffolding encasing several tower blocks.

Officials initially indicated they would consider replacing bamboo with metal scaffolding but later said a complete phase-out may not be necessary.

Scaffolder Lai Chi-ming, 52, told AFP the disappearance of the centuries-old craft would be a “great loss” for the city.

Chanting villagers parade a giant effigy through the alleys of rural Hong Kong before setting it ablaze in a once-in-a-decade ceremony to ward off bad luck and appease their ancestors. — AFP pic

With over a dozen master craftsmen, he spent two months building the altar in Kam Tin, which used about 30,000 bamboo and fir poles.

Rapid urbanisation has made villagers more anxious to maintain their local identity, said cultural anthropologist Liu Tik-sang.

“They really want to preserve their traditions in their way. The purpose (of the festival’s scale) is to tell everyone that this means a lot to them,” he said.

Organiser Tang said such events also face challenges from declining numbers of young people and waning interest in traditional culture.

“We must not abandon our traditional Chinese culture because of (urban) development,” he said. — AFP