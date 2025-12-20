KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Many women regard irregular menstruation as a normal occurrence, but in reality it may be an early sign of serious hormonal disorders that can have long-term health consequences if left untreated.

Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Azrai Abu, a Consultant Obstetrician and Reproductive Specialist at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), said the condition could indicate serious hormonal imbalances such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which, if ignored, may compromise long-term health, including increasing the risk of uterine cancer.

He explained that hormonal disorders associated with PCOS can cause irregular periods, excessive body hair growth and eggs in the ovaries failing to mature fully.

“Many women only realise they have PCOS when they seek fertility treatment. PCOS is not only a challenge for pregnancy planning, but it can also increase the risk of uterine cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“When ovulation does not occur, the hormone estrogen continues to stimulate the uterine lining. If this persists without treatment, it can lead to uterine cancer. This is what makes PCOS a ‘time bomb’ or a silent killer,” he told Bernama when met during the recent HCTM Media Day.

Dr Muhammad Azrai said the risks of PCOS are not limited to women planning to conceive, but also affect those with no intention of becoming pregnant.

“Unlike missed periods, symptoms such as excessive hair growth or acne are sometimes difficult for patients to assess on their own.

“That is why many only seek treatment when they want to get pregnant or when complications have already occurred,” he said.

He added that PCOS can affect women of all ages, including teenagers as young as their early teens, and is becoming increasingly prevalent among the younger generation due to unhealthy lifestyles, lack of physical activity and excessive food intake.

Although PCOS can be managed and, in some cases, ‘reversed’ through lifestyle changes such as weight loss and regular exercise, he cautioned that the condition may recur if patients revert to old habits.

“PCOS is not a condition that can be cured with a single course of treatment. It requires regular monitoring and long-term lifestyle discipline. Many patients think they have ‘recovered’, when in fact their hormones can become unstable again,” he said.

Accordingly, he advised women experiencing irregular menstrual cycles to seek medical examination promptly for early diagnosis and treatment, before serious complications develop unnoticed. — Bernama