HAYDEN (Idaho), Dec 14 — In an unlikely fusion of high-performance worlds, the engineering minds behind Tesla’s electric vehicles have teamed up with premier pickleball manufacturer Selkirk Sport to create what they call a "next-generation" paddle.

The result, the Tesla Plaid Pickleball Paddle by Selkirk, applies principles of automotive aerodynamics and industrial design directly to the court.

The collaboration began unexpectedly at the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships, where Selkirk's Director of R&D, Tom Barnes, connected with Tesla engineers.

A gift of custom paddles sparked a deeper dialogue, culminating in a Selkirk leadership tour of Tesla's Fremont, California factory in March 2024.

"It raised an exciting question," a release from Selkirk stated. "What would happen if Tesla’s aerodynamics met Selkirk’s pickleball innovation?"

The answer is a paddle radically rethought from the inside out. Tesla’s design team initiated the process with vehicle-inspired CAD drawings, focusing on an edgeless, aerodynamic shape with an open throat to reduce drag.

Selkirk’s Idaho lab then prototyped the designs, with Tesla analysing the aerodynamics using the same approach applied to models like the Cybertruck and Model S.

Key aerodynamic features include an elongated form for reach, an open throat for airflow, and a sharp perimeter designed to slice through the air for increased swing speed.

Beyond the shape, the partnership drove internal innovations. Selkirk engineers developed a new TPU Power Ring to reinforce the paddle's perimeter, dampen vibrations, and prevent structural crushing.

They also employed their MOI Tuning System to balance the aerodynamic shape for a larger sweet spot and greater stability.

The paddle face combines a advanced carbon fiber weave with Selkirk's new InfiniGrit™ surface, claimed to offer three times the spin durability of standard raw carbon while generating over 2,000 RPM.

The project represents a significant crossover of engineering disciplines, suggesting that the quest for peak performance in sports increasingly draws from the labs of Silicon Valley.

The Tesla Plaid Paddle by Selkirk is now available for pre-order, positioning itself at the forefront of both price and technological ambition in the rapidly evolving pickleball market.

How much to order it from Tesla.com (the only place it is available)? US$350 (RM1,434)