LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — Just a couple of weeks after its iPhone holiday ad created with puppets, Apple has a new video up showcasing its accessibility features and centring students with disabilities.

It’s timely as December 3 is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The ad, in a music video style, has the disabled actors singing the song “I’m Not Remarkable” by Kittyy & The Class, that pokes fun at the genre of content often referred to as “inspiration porn”.

It’s a type of media often showcasing the tribulations of the underprivileged for the entertainment or clickbait opportunities, something which the disabled community has criticised as ableism.

“If you want inspiration, there’s a library down the hall,” one actor sings.

In the ad, there are the blind, deaf, amputees as well as other people with disabilities shown using Apple’s tech to be able to follow along with lessons, finding their way to lecture halls or strikingly in one scene, a woman drawing on her iPad with an Apple Pencil clutched between her toes.

The ad is directed by Kim Gehrig who also directed Apple’s Emmy Award-winning 2022 ad The Greatest’.

You can watch the ad below: