SEREMBAN, Dec 2 — While many young Malaysians pursue careers in the digital and tech sectors, a former school administrative assistant has taken a different path, developing a duck farming venture that has become one of Negeri Sembilan’s leading producers of eggs and meat.

Driven by determination and a structured marketing strategy, Azwan Zainudin has recorded sales of nearly RM2 million this year through the production of fresh eggs, salted eggs and meat supplied across the state and to Selangor.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur, who began with only 100 ducks in 2020, now operates a 1.15-hectare farm with about 1,000 Khaki Campbell layer ducks in Kampung Kayu Ara, Mambau under Azwan Farm.

“I started merely as a hobby. Before this, I operated a roadside food stall in Rasah and later a café and restaurant, but due to Covid-19, I had to close the business. That was when I began to consider a more stable path.

“I decided on duck farming after seeing the consistent demand for fresh eggs and the broad market potential, besides the relatively easy care involved. My late father also kept ducks, so I was already familiar with it,” he told Bernama.

The youngest of four siblings said that in the early stages he used his own savings to purchase ducks, feed and build the coop, while also working part-time as a personal driver to support the farm’s operations.

“The first six months were the toughest as I had to wait for the ducks to start laying eggs, and during the COVID-19 period many restaurants were not operating. I tried selling fresh eggs to basic goods traders, but demand was low,” he said.

To avoid losses, the Seremban-born entrepreneur took the initiative to turn some of the eggs into salted eggs using the brine-pickling method, which lasts longer and is easier to market.

Azwan acknowledged that support from the state government and related agencies played a significant role in strengthening his business. He received grants from the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the Negeri Sembilan Entrepreneur Fund in 2023, as well as financing from a bank.

“I also received an egg-washing machine and feed supplies from the state Veterinary Department, and they carry out annual inspections of the livestock,” said Azwan, who is assisted by two part-time workers.

Besides raising layer ducks, Azwan has also been operating a duck farm for meat production in Jelebu since early this year, producing up to 3,000 ducks a month for supply to well-known restaurant chains, including in Kuala Lumpur, as well as factories, markets and the local community.

He said 30 duck eggs are sold at RM30, while duck meat is priced at RM25 for 1.5 kg, with the products also marketed through online platforms such as Shopee and TikTok, allowing customers from various locations to place orders easily.

Azwan’s perseverance and achievements have earned him several recognitions, including the Negeri Sembilan Halal Cottage Entrepreneur Icon 2023 and Business Expansion Award from Agrobank.

On his future plans, he said he hopes to expand his market nationwide and aims to develop an agro-tourism farm where visitors can experience life on a duck farm firsthand.

He also advised young people interested in the field to equip themselves with proper knowledge and genuine interest, as well as conduct research on suitable farm locations.

“They must also be willing to take risks, even if they face major challenges at the start. Do not be afraid of failure because every setback offers valuable experience,” said Azwan, who also offers duck-care classes for those interested. — Bernama