KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — AmBank has issued an apology after a video circulated online showing a man being mistreated outside its Taman Maluri branch.

In a statement today, the bank said it was “deeply concerned and saddened” by the incident, which involved a third-party security guard appointed to the branch and a cobbler who was seen behaving aggressively towards another man.

AmBank clarified that the security guard was employed by an external service provider, but stressed that all individuals representing the bank — whether staff, vendors or partners — are expected to maintain professional conduct at all times.

“The safety of everyone around our premises is our top priority. No individuals deserve to be treated in that manner,” the bank said.

AmBank added that it is cooperating fully with the authorities as investigations proceed, and said it aims to prevent similar incidents in future.

The bank also thanked members of the public for their concern and support following the video’s circulation.