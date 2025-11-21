KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Manulife Malaysia yesterday spotlighted the role of inclusion in shaping modern business leadership, highlighting how embracing diversity can drive both organisational success and social impact.

The company hosted a media session themed: Championing Diversity: Malaysia’s Journey to Inclusive Leadership, bringing together corporate leaders and advocates to explore how inclusive practices strengthen connections between businesses and the communities they serve, while shaping the future of work.

Speakers at the event included Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia; Soh Yoon Yee, Chief People Officer; Anna Yamauchi, Founder and CEO of Lumirious; and Grace Gan, Manager of Yayasan Gamuda’s Enabling Academy. They shared insights on how inclusion moves beyond principle to practice, influencing leadership, product design, and workforce strategies.

Recent research shows neurodiversity — representing an estimated 15% to 20% of the population and about 17% of the workforce — can be a powerful driver of innovation when embraced. Cognitively diverse teams are able to solve complex problems up to three times faster than homogenous teams, while inclusive organisations are 75% more likely to see ideas become productised and 87% more likely to make better decisions.

“At Manulife, inclusion is more than a value; it’s a business imperative and a social responsibility,” Vibha Coburn said.

“When people feel seen, heard, and respected, we unlock potential that benefits individuals, organisations, and society. This commitment shapes not only our work culture but also our solutions for Malaysians — whether it’s health plans that prioritise women’s wellness or products like Manulife Health Saver Enrich that help families safeguard their health and financial future.”

Manulife Malaysia’s inclusion initiatives range from driving gender balance in leadership and flexible work arrangements to partnerships such as the Enabling Academy, which create opportunities for differently abled individuals.

The company also supports community projects that expand healthcare access for underserved groups and offers products designed to meet diverse needs, including women-focused benefits such as preventive care and mental health support.

By embedding inclusive practices across its operations and offerings, Manulife said it aims to ensure that its products and services reflect the diversity of the communities it serves, while fostering creativity, resilience, and agility in the workplace.