KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Proton recently revealed that it has received 10,000 bookings for the 2026 all-new Proton Saga in just five days. The national automaker began taking orders for the 2026 Proton Saga right after a special livestream event that took place on November 10.

During the broadcast, Proton revealed that the car’s tentative pricing is between RM40,000 and RM50,000. The company is also offering free service for one year or 20,000km and a limited edition Touch ‘n Go card for the first 20,000 customers who book the Saga and complete the vehicle registration process by December 31.

The 2026 Proton Saga lands with a fresh design, new 1.5L i-GT engine and tech upgrades across the board. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile, the Deputy CEO of Proton, Ir. Abdul Rashid Musa said deliveries for the 2026 Proton Saga will begin immediately after the car’s official launch. He also added that the production team at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant is currently working to ramp up supply to ensure customers can receive their new Saga as soon as possible.

Previously, Proton’s EV division, Pro-Net, has also received over 10,000 bookings for the equally new Proton e.MAS 5, which is the company’s first sub-RM100k EV. The prices for the new electric hatchback are RM56,800 for the Prime variant and RM69,800 for the longer range Premium option, inclusive of a RM3,000 launch rebate.

2026 Proton Saga quick specs

One of the biggest changes that comes with the all-new Saga is a completely fresh face. This is mainly in the form of a new front grille featuring the Sulaman Songket motif, which is being flanked by LED projector headlamps that include Daytime Running Lamps (DRL).

The all-new Saga also features a redesigned taillight, which is inclusive of a full LED light bar. In addition to that, the new budget-oriented sedan will ride on the newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

Under the hood, the all-new Saga receives a significant upgrade through the new 1.5L i-GT engine. This is the same engine that powers the 2026 Proton X50, but without the turbocharger.

At the rear, a full LED light bar and redesigned taillamps modernise the Saga’s classic silhouette. — SoyaCincau pic

With a maximum power output of 118hp (88kW) alongside 150Nm of torque, the engine is paired with a CVT for the Premium variant, while the Executive and Standard variants received a 4-speed automatic transmission. Proton claimed that the new 1.5L i-GT engine has a fuel consumption of just 4.9L/100km when paired with CVT.

The new sedan has also been fitted with an Electric Power Steering for a more refined driving experience. Proton also said that its signature ride and handling tuning ensures that the all-new Saga can deliver a perfect balance of comfort and control.

After delivering AACP at launch for the 2026 Proton X50 and Proton e.MAS 5, it is now the all-new Proton Saga’s turn to have the feature. That’s correct: the 2026 Saga supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AACP) through either wired or wireless connections.

Inside, the Saga steps up with a 7-inch digital cluster, 9-inch infotainment screen, AACP support and Level 1 ADAS. — SoyaCincau pic

At the same time, the car also features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster together with a 9-inch infotainment display. Proton has also equipped the all-new Saga with a Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

This system enables nine key safety features:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Front Departure Alert (FDA)

Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC)

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Door Opening Warning (DOW)

This ADAS suite is complemented by standard safety features, including 6 airbags and a Proton Reinforced Safety Structure (RESS) built with Hot Press Forming (HPF) components. — SoyaCincau